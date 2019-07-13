One car hits light pole after crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – One car crashed into a light pole after what appeared to be a two-car crash on Bay Street and St. James Avenue in Springfield overnight.

Our 22News Crews saw police and ambulances in the area where two cars were seriously damaged at 12:00 a.m. Saturday.

The road was blocked off while crews worked.

There was no immediate information on what led up to the crash or if there were any injuries. 22News will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available.