One car rollover on Carew Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An overnight accident caused one car to roll over in Springfield.

An SUV was flipped onto its side with its front windshield smashed in, just after midnight Saturday on the corner of Carew Street & Judson Street.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News, the three passengers in the car were treated and brought to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

No details on what led up to the crash.

