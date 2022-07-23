WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County 4-H & Youth Fair will be held at the Eastern States Exposition’s Mallary Complex this Saturday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

On this one-day event, participants showcase their accomplishments from the past year, including animal projects, handmade crafts, gardening, art, photography, robotics, and much more. There is no admission charge or parking fee.

There is also a new bike rodeo this year called the Pedal Thru Youth (PTY). Children can learn the rules of the road while practicing safe bicycling through the Bike Rodeo.

An organization sponsored by PTY promotes a healthy and active lifestyle among youth. Families and children who cannot afford bikes and helmets are provided with them by the organization. As part of its service to the community, PTY partners with local charities, law enforcement, and public schools.

Below is the schedule of events:

9am Fun Run



9:30am Dairy, Goat, Rabbit and Dog Shows



10am Working Steer and Sheep Shows Bottle Rocket Launch



11am Beef Show Model Horse Show Pedal Tractor Pull



12pm Veggie Race



12:30pm Visual, Public Speaking and Performing Arts/Talent Show Presentations



1pm Pedal Thru Youth Bike Rodeo



3pm Fashion Revue



3:30pm Lead Line and Wool Competition 4pm Awards Presentation



All children from Hampden, Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, and Worcester counties, ages 5 to 18, are welcome to participate in the Hampden County 4-H & Youth Fair.

The Fair’s goal is to honor young people for their accomplishments on projects they have created, nurtured, or raised during the past year. The general public is invited to attend, find out more about the program, and celebrate the accomplishments of participants.

22News spoke with some of the young men and women who raise the animals they display in competition. One local participant said their relationship began at the animal’s birth.

“I love to work with goats. I love to milk them, we get meat from them…. It’s nice for them,” said Sebastian Batista.

The Massachusetts 4-H Youth Development Program has a section called the Hampden County 4-H & Youth program that was started in 1953. The greatest youth development program in the country, 4-H, equips approximately six million young people with the abilities to lead successfully for the rest of their lives.