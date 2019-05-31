One dead after car accident on Central St. in Springfield

Hampden County

by: Danielle Eaton

Posted: / Updated:
Springfield Police Car_1524529540474_1544325343158.jpg.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One man is dead after a car accident in Springfield Friday morning. 

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, at 7 a.m. the man crashed on Central Street. Walsh said it is believed that he suffered a medical emergency just before the accident. 

The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center following the accident, where he died. 

Springfield police are looking into what led up to the crash. 

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick