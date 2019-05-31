One dead after car accident on Central St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One man is dead after a car accident in Springfield Friday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, at 7 a.m. the man crashed on Central Street. Walsh said it is believed that he suffered a medical emergency just before the accident.

The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center following the accident, where he died.

Springfield police are looking into what led up to the crash.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.