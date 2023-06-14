LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcycle operator has died after a crash on Miller Street in Ludlow on Sunday.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, at approximately 6:21 p.m. Ludlow dispatch got several calls reporting a serious crash involving two motorcycles in the 500 block of Miller Street.

When crews arrived, they found a motorcycle operator that was suffering serious injuries, so crews began CPR on him. Another motorcycle operator ran away from the accident, but that person was found in a nearby wooded area.

Ludlow Fire Department Paramedics sent both of the operators to Baystate Medical Center, but one of the operators died at the hospital from their injuries.

Two Harley-Davidson motorcycles were towed from the accident, which remained closed to traffic for more than five hours for an investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ludlow Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the state police detective unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.