LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead after a multiple-vehicle crash on 1-91 North in Longmeadow.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at 2:55 a.m., troopers were sent to I-91 North in Longmeadow, just inside of the Connecticut line for a multiple-vehicle crash. Three people have been injured, and one person has died from the accident.

All three Northbound lanes are closed as the investigation of the crash continues. Traffic is currently being diverted at Exit 49 in Enfield. Our 22News crews are on their way to the accident and will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.