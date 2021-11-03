One dead and two hospitalized following a crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was killed and two women were seriously hurt after a car rolled over and hit a building in Springfield on Tuesday morning.

This incident happened in the area of 314 Page Boulevard around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say that the car had crashed into a building and caught fire.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News one woman suffered minor injuries and the other women was airlifted to a Boston hospital due to the seriousness of her injuries. No names have been released at this time.

