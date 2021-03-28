One dead following car crash and gunshot injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has died after being found unresponsive by police, in a car that had crashed on Shawmut Street in Springfield Saturday night.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers were responding to a two-car crash when they found an adult man with gunshot wounds in one of the cars.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he later died.

The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is now investigating. If you have any information, you’re being asked to call the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355.