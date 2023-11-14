SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead and one is injured after a car crashed into a tree on Grayson Drive in Springfield on Monday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at 10:05 p.m., officers were sent to a single-car crash on the 900 block of Grayson Drive on Monday. The man who was driving the vehicle went off the road and drove into a tree.

The passenger of the vehicle died due to her injuries in the accident, and the driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center for his injuries.

The Springfield Police Department Traffic Bureau is investigating the accident.