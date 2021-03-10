One dead, one seriously injured after crash on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has died and a woman was injured after a car crash on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield Tuesday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a single-car crash on the 400 block of Berkshire Avenue where a car struck a tree around 5:35 p.m.

(Photo: Springfield FD)

The passenger died from his injuries on the way to the hospital and the driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash and is asking if anyone has any information on the crash they are asked to call the traffic unit at 413-787-6333.