One dead, two injured after homicide in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead and two are injured after an incident on Fox Street in Palmer Monday morning.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, the Palmer Police Department was called to Fox Street around 8:08 a.m. and had to force entry into the residence after attempting to gain entrance into the home from the front door but was obstructed from doing so.

After entering, officers discovered one person was dead and officers were not able to render aid due to signs of death.

Leyden said officers then checked the home for additional victims or suspects and found two other individuals. One person was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment and the other person for serious injuries.

The name of the victim who died is not being released until notification to the family.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the Palmer Police Department, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office Murder Unit is investigating the homicide.