One Holyoke CDC helping residents complete census

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts Census takers are heading into the last leg of counting heads in time for the September 30 deadline.

Holyoke’s C-Town Supermarket is one of the key locations for the papers city Census taking. Personnel from One Holyoke CDC have been coordinating the effort collaborating with the Holyoke Planning Department.

One Holyoke Executive Director Mike Moriarty told 22News he’s determined to do it right.

“So we embraced the census from the very beginning in 2020, because we knew there are a serious undercount in 2010 and it did Holyoke a lot of harm,” said Moriarty. “We lost funding for schools, we lost funds for housing and social services and western Massachusetts lost a congressional seat.”

Census takers have to finish their work by September 30.