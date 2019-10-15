One hurt after truck goes airborne off Mass pike in Ludow

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – A man was taken to the hospital after his truck went airborne off the highway and onto Chapin Street in Ludlow.

According to Massachusetts State Police Lt. Tom Ryan, a box truck crashed into a car on the Westbound side of the Mass Pike in Ludlow and left the roadway via the median.

The crash is causing backups on Chapin Street. Click here to view the live traffic map.

Ryan said the driver of the truck was taken to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries and the driver of the other car wasn’t injured.

Police are still looking into what led up to the crash.