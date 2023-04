SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Roosevelt Avenue and Page Boulevard for a three-car motor vehicle accident Sunday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, at 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, there was a 3-car accident at Roosevelt Avenue and Page Boulevard. One person was removed from the vehicle and sent to a local hospital for their injuries.

Springfield Fire Department

Springfield Fire Department

Springfield Fire Department

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.