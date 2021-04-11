One injured after car crash in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department reported a car crashing into a building at 2237 Northampton Street on Sunday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m. the Holyoke Police and Fire Department arrived at the Kmart Plaza for a report of a car that crashed into a building.

They found a passenger car that had driven off the road and into the exterior wall of American Brake and Muffler at 2237 Northampton Street.

The car went through a guardrail, down an embankment, and penetrated the exterior concrete block wall of the building.

The driver was taken to the ER by ambulance.

No other injuries were reported.