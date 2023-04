HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to 555 Northampton Street for a motor vehicle accident on Sunday.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, one person was sent to the emergency room for their injuries. Holyoke Gas and Electric was at the accident to repair some damage done to a pole.

Drivers were asked to drive slowly and avoid the area as the work was being done on Sunday.