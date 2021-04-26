One injured after car crashes into pole on Goodwin Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to an area hospital early Monday evening after a car crashed into a pole on Goodwin Street.

According to Springfield fire officials, crews were called to the area of 162 Goodwin Street for the car vs. pole crash. Photos shared by the police department shows two white vehicles, a truck and sedan, with heavy front damage.

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

The truck crashed into the pole and the sedan crashed into a wooded fence.

The individual taken to the hospital suffered non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

No road closures were announced in the area during the crash.