SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Berkshire Avenue Sunday morning after a car crashed into a pole and tree.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News that the Springfield Police Department is now in control of the incident and the driver is being treated for minor injuries. Eversource is also on its way to the incident.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.