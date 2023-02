SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to North Branch Parkway and Fox Road after a car crashed into a pole on Saturday.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, at 2:17 a.m. a car crashed into a pole on North Branch Parkway and Fox Road in Springfield.

One person was removed from the vehicle and was sent to a local hospital for their injuries.

22News will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.