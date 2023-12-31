PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple crews were sent to a motor vehicle accident on 366 Ware Street in Palmer on Saturday.

According to the Ware Fire Department, the Palmer and Ware fire and police departments were sent to a motor vehicle accident on Ware Street on Saturday. The vehicle reportedly hit a tree, and the driver suffered a head injury.

The driver was treated and brought to the Wing Hospital helipad to be taken for further care.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.