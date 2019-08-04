One injured after stabbing on Worthington Street in Springfield

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – One man is in the hospital after being stabbed on Worthington Street in Springfield overnight.

Springfield Police Captain Scott Richard told 22News the stabbing happened at a bar just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

There was no immediate information on the victim’s identity and no suspects have been identified at this time.

