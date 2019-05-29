One injured after truck crashes into apartment building generator in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was injured after a truck crashed into an elderly apartment building’s generator in Holyoke Wednesday afternoon.

Holyoke Fire Captain, Kevin Cavagnac, told 22News firefighters were called to the Sycamore House at 287 Essex Street for a report of a car accident.

When firefighters got to the accident they found that a pickup truck had driven off the road on Cabot Street and into the generator outside of the building. The diesel generator was knocked off of its base and pushed up against the building.

Fortunately, no fuel was leaking from the generator.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Cavagnac said no one else was injured in the accident and the building did not suffer any structural damage.

