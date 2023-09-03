HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is injured after a two-car accident in Holyoke on Saturday.

According to Captain David Rex of the Holyoke Fire Department, there was a two-car accident on Route 5 around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

One person was taken to the hospital for their injures, and the Holyoke Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.