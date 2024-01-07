SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Saturday.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, fire crews were sent to 133 Littleton Street for a two-car accident. One person was removed from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

Springfield Fire Department

Springfield Fire Department

Springfield Fire Department

There is no word on the cause of the accident. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.