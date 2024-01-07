SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Saturday.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, fire crews were sent to 133 Littleton Street for a two-car accident. One person was removed from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
There is no word on the cause of the accident. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.