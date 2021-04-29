One injured in crash involving tree on Roosevelt Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A serious motor vehicle crash on Roosevelt Avenue in Springfield sent one person to a local hospital late Thursday afternoon.

The Springfield Fire Department said crews were called to 1326 Roosevelt Avenue for a crash with reported injuries and required extrication.

One individual in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.





Photos shared by the fire department on Twitter shows a car crashed into a tree with debris on the side of the roadway. Firefighters can also be seen assisting on site.

It is unknown if another car was involved in the crash.

No road closures were announced.