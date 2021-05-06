One injured in crash on I-291 on-ramp in Springfield

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A truck driver was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries after a crash on the westbound section of the I-291 on-ramp to Page Boulevard Thursday afternoon. 

According to State Police, at around 2:30 p.m., troopers responded to a tractor-trailer that had overturned on the on-ramp, causing the road to close for hours.

Injuries were reported and the driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment. 

The Department of Transportation along with Environmental Police were also on-site to assist with the crash.

This story is still developing. 22News will bring you the latest when we learn more. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

22News Traffic Trackers

Donate Today