One injured in crash on I-291 on-ramp in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A truck driver was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries after a crash on the westbound section of the I-291 on-ramp to Page Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

According to State Police, at around 2:30 p.m., troopers responded to a tractor-trailer that had overturned on the on-ramp, causing the road to close for hours.

Injuries were reported and the driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

The Department of Transportation along with Environmental Police were also on-site to assist with the crash.

This story is still developing. 22News will bring you the latest when we learn more.