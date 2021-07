SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A shooting on Manhattan Street in Springfield sent one person to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Springfield Police said officers were called to the 0-100 block of Manhattan Street for shots fired around 2:15 p.m. The gunshot victim was located nearby and taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The police department’s Detective Bureau is investigating the shooting.