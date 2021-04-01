One injured in two-car crash on Bay Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was injured after two vehicles crashed on Bay Street in Springfield Thursday night. 

According to Springfield fire officials, crews were called to Bay Street and Berkshire Avenue for a two motor vehicle crash just before 7 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on site to find two heavily damaged vehicles in the middle of the roadway. The individual injured is expected to be okay.

Multiple firefighters, a fire truck and a heavy rescue truck can be seen in a photo shared by the department on Twitter. 

No road closures have been announced.

