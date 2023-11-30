SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One lane of the Mass. Pike is closed in Springfield Thursday morning as crews work to repair drainage.

According to MassDOT, the left lane on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike near mile marker 51.5 is closed, which is just half a mile away from the Springfield exit. Waze live traffic shows delays in the area as of 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

It is unknown at this time how long it will take for repairs to be completed. Drivers should use caution in the area.