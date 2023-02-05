SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One man has died as a result of a multi-car crash in Springfield early Sunday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the intersection of Liberty and Calvin Streets for a three-car crash around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Walsh says one adult male died from his injuries and two other drivers were taken to Baystate Medical Center for evaluation. 22News crews saw a memorial being set up at the site of the crash with candles and balloons Sunday evening.

The Springfield Police Detective Traffic Unit is investigating the accident.