SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One million dollars is coming to dozens of local programs this summer to keep kids active while they are out of school.

Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno and representatives from Springfield Public Schools announced grants to 15 local summer programs totaling more than $1 million. The grants to the 15 organizations will support summer enrichment and social-emotional learning for an estimated 750 Springfield children.

Matt Brunell, the co-executive director of Springfield Empowerment Zone told 22News, “We did it last year. We had a lot of success. We were able to see some great results with students who participated in the camp who were going to school far more often as well as students who didn’t have the summer learning loss that you would typically see.”

It’s been shown that connecting children with summer activities increases student engagement, reverses conventional learning loss trends and builds core life skills.