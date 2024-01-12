SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – January is human trafficking awareness month and the Baystate Family Advocacy Center hosted its first One Mission Conference to spread awareness.

Human trafficking is a public health problem which has serious implications for the health and well-being of vulnerable individuals who come from all backgrounds, genders, nations, and economic levels.

The goal of this educational conference is to support safe, effective, patient-centered, equitable and trauma-informed care. Individuals who have experienced human trafficking often go unidentified or professionals who encounter these individuals may not understand how to engage in survivor centered practices.

Tyrena Lester, Director of the One Mission program, told 22News, “Human trafficking happens in our backyard. I want to empathize that we are in an age of technology and our kids are all connected to the internet and alot of it can happen right on the internet, so parents need to know and educators need to know. This is how we are starting to spread the word.”

Since 2021 the One Mission Coalition has identified 483 trafficked, exploited, or at-risk youth in Hampden County. The hope of this conference is to increase community awareness and provide professionals with the tools needed to support survivors at any point in their journey.