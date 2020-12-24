One more day to shop for Christmas at the Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the day before Christmas and if you need to get last-minute gifts you can head over to the Holyoke Mall until 5 p.m.

The Holyoke Mall will be open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and then closed on Christmas Day. The mall will reopen on Saturday December 26 at 8 a.m. The following venues are open on Christmas Day:

  • Sumo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar will be open on Christmas Day from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Round1 Bowling & Amusement will be open on Christmas Day from 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • New Year’s Eve- Holyoke Mall will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.  Please note the following venues will have different operating hours:
  • 99 Restaurant: 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
  • 110 Grill: 11:30a.m.-8:00 p.m.
  • Best Buy: 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Closed for in-store shopping. Open for order online, curbside pickup only*
  • Burlington: 9:00 a.m. -10:00 p.m. 
  • Christmas Tree Shops: 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
  • Hobby Lobby: 9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
  • JCPenney: 10:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m.
  • Macy’s: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Planet Fitness: 5:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m.
  • Round1: 10:00 a.m. -9:30p.m.
  • Target: 8:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
  • Sumo: 11:00 a.m. -9:30 p.m.
  • Uno Pizzeria & Grill: 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

New Year’s Day the mall will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.  The following venues will have different operating hours:

  • 99 Restaurant: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • 110 Grill: 11:30 a.m. -9:00 p.m.
  • Best Buy: Closed for in-store shopping. Open for order online, curbside pickup only* 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
  • Burlington: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
  • Christmas Tree Shops: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Hobby Lobby:  9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • JCPenney: 11:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m.
  • Macy’s: 11:00 a.m. -9:00 p.m.
  • Planet Fitness: 11:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
  • Round1: 10:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
  • Target: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
  • Sumo: 11:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
  • Uno Pizzeria & Grill: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.      

