One more day to shop for Christmas at the Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the day before Christmas and if you need to get last-minute gifts you can head over to the Holyoke Mall until 5 p.m.
The Holyoke Mall will be open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and then closed on Christmas Day. The mall will reopen on Saturday December 26 at 8 a.m. The following venues are open on Christmas Day:
- Sumo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar will be open on Christmas Day from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Round1 Bowling & Amusement will be open on Christmas Day from 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve- Holyoke Mall will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please note the following venues will have different operating hours:
- 99 Restaurant: 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
- 110 Grill: 11:30a.m.-8:00 p.m.
- Best Buy: 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Closed for in-store shopping. Open for order online, curbside pickup only*
- Burlington: 9:00 a.m. -10:00 p.m.
- Christmas Tree Shops: 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
- Hobby Lobby: 9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
- JCPenney: 10:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m.
- Macy’s: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Planet Fitness: 5:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m.
- Round1: 10:00 a.m. -9:30p.m.
- Target: 8:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
- Sumo: 11:00 a.m. -9:30 p.m.
- Uno Pizzeria & Grill: 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
New Year’s Day the mall will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The following venues will have different operating hours:
- 99 Restaurant: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- 110 Grill: 11:30 a.m. -9:00 p.m.
- Best Buy: Closed for in-store shopping. Open for order online, curbside pickup only* 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
- Burlington: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Christmas Tree Shops: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Hobby Lobby: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- JCPenney: 11:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m.
- Macy’s: 11:00 a.m. -9:00 p.m.
- Planet Fitness: 11:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Round1: 10:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Target: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Sumo: 11:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Uno Pizzeria & Grill: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.