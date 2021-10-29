‘One more week’ of elevated curbs in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of Ohio Avenue in West Springfield are voicing frustration over an ongoing construction project that is making it difficult to access their driveways.

There are elevated curbs that are running straight through people’s driveways and walkways to the street.



22News spoke to the City of West Springfield and this street will look this way for another week. The street is currently undergoing a $1.5 million dollar renovation to replace the water line and reconstruct the sewer and gas lines. They added that a top coat still needs to applied to the road and the curbs will be blended and flattened out.