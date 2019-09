SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – One man is dead after an accident in Springfield Saturday afternoon.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 1:55 p.m., police were called to Bircham Street for a report of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle.

Walsh said the adult male motorcycle rider was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

The Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating what caused this deadly accident.