Police officer taken to hospital after car chase in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One Agawam police officer was taken to the hospital and two juveniles were arrested after a brief stolen car chase early Tuesday morning.

Agawam Police Lt. Dan Bonafilia told 22News one Agawam police officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.

According to Bonafilia, around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of Morningside Circle for a report of a stolen car.

Officers were able to find the suspect’s car which was allegedly stolen out of Springfield as well as another stolen car from Agawam in the area of Main Street. Bonafilia said the suspects refused to stop their cars after officers attempted to stop them.

Daniella Thomas told 22News she called 911 after her husband saw the suspects drive away with their Honda CRV. She said they forgot to lock it.

“He saw men in dark clothing just going around to the houses grabbing the handles of the cars to see what was open,” Thomas said. “Before he could get downstairs they took one of our cars and drove off at a high rate of speed. It’s just really scary you don’t think something like this would happen.”

One car chase ended after one of the suspects entered the Route 57 rotary the wrong way and collided with an Agawam police car while the other car managed to evade police according to Bonafilia.

Another police car was also struck. Agawam police found the Thomas’ SUV on Main Street, but Thomas said they won’t be able to get it back until after the investigation.

Agawam police arrested the two juveniles on outstanding warrants and numerous other motor vehicle charges.

