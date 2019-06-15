One man dead after car accident on Allen Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man is dead after a single car crash on Allen Street early Saturday morning.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers were called to Allen Street near Oakland Street around 1:00 a.m. where a man lost control of his car and struck a cement wall and guardrail.

Walsh said the man was already dead when police arrived.

No one else was in the car and Traffic Unit is investigating.

The man’s name has not been released.

22News will continue to bring more updates on this story as soon as they become available.