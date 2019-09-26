One person dead after fire in Brimfield, victim identified

BRIMFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – One person is dead after a serious 3-alarm fire at a single-family home on Oakwood Road in Brimfield early Wednesday night.

According to the Brimfield Police Department, firefighters received a report that the resident was still inside the home that was covered in heavy black smoke. They found and provided aid to 56-year-old Michael Goodwin. He was taken to Harrington Hospital where he later died.

Brimfield Fire Department was able to put out the fire and clear the remainder of the home with the help of fire crews and equipment from Wales, Monson, Sturbridge, Holland, and Warren fire departments.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office along with Brimfield Police and State Police and detectives of the State Fire Marshall’s office are investigating the cause of the fire.