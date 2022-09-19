CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person died in a car accident on Granby Road in Chicopee Friday afternoon.

Hampden District Attorney Spokesperson James Leydon told 22News the person will not be identified at this time. Chicopee Police closed a section of Granby Road from Fisher Road to Champagne Avenue Friday afternoon after a serious car accident. The road was closed for several hours as the Chicopee Police Reconstruction Team investigated the accident.

Chicopee Police along with State Police assigned to the DA’s office, and the DA’s Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit are still investigating the incident.

Granby Road has been under construction for several weeks now and on Friday, traveling lanes were reduced to one lane while crews paved the road.