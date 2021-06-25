One person dead after two car accident on I-291

Hampden County

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead after a two-car crash on I-291 in Chicopee early Friday morning.

State Police Trooper Antonio Harris told 22News troopers assigned to the Springfield Barracks were called to the crash at around 1 a.m. When they got there, they found one person suffering from serious injuries.

Paramedics performed CPR and other life-saving measures, but the person died before they could be taken to the hospital. The cause of the crash is now being investigated by State Police.

