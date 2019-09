HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead after a two-car crash in Holyoke Saturday night.

Holyoke Police Chief Manuel Febo told 22News around 10:10 p.m., police were called to Main Street near William J. Dean Tech High School for a report of a car accident.

Chief Febo confirms one person has died.

The second driver was taken to the hospital to treat unknown injuries.

State police are currently investigating what caused the crash.

22News will update you as more information becomes available.