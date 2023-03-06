AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has died following a shed fire on Main Street in Agawam Saturday.

At around 6 a.m. on Saturday, the Agawam Fire Department was called to 901 Main St. for a report of a detached shed on fire. When crews arrived, the entire shed was on fire, and two individuals were injured in the fire. Both individuals were sent to Baystate Medical Center. An adult man died Sunday due to his injuries, the other adult is in stable condition.

The fire was determined to have begun in the shed where power equipment, gasoline, and other items were stored. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

“This is a terrible tragedy for the family and a loss for our community,” said Chief Sirois. “On behalf of the Agawam Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences and support.”