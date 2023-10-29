CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is displaced after a fire in Chicopee Sunday afternoon.

According to Chicopee Fire Captain Katie Collins-Kalbaugh, first responders received the 911 call at 1:45 p.m. for a house fire on Mayflower Avenue. When our 22News crew arrived they could see multiple fire trucks, paramedics, and police working to put out the fire.

Captain Collins-Kalbaugh told 22News the fire started and was contained to the kitchen and there were no injuries. The fire department was able to rescue five dogs at the home. They were reunited with the owner after the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.