SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after a car crash Sunday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte told 22News, around 7 a.m. crews arrived to 259 Main Street where one person had to be extricated from the car involved in the crash.

Piemonte said the person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation. There are no road closures at this time.

