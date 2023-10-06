SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is in the hospital following a car vs. motorcycle crash in Springfield Friday evening.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, the accident happened on the 500 block of Parker Street around 6 p.m. One adult male motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries and was brought to Baystate Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle was also brought to Baystate to be evaluated, but was not hurt. The Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.