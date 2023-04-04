SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating an incident that left one person injured Monday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the intersection of Cornell and Harvard Streets around 5:10 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center but is expected to be okay. The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.