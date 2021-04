CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is in the hospital after a car went into the side of Teddy Bear Spa and Pools in Chicopee.

The accident took place at East Street where Chicopee Police have blocked off both ends of the road.

The Chicopee Fire Department reported that a hazmat team is working on the incident.

Chicopee Police confirmed that the driver was sent to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

No other injuries have been reported.