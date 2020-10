SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after a car struck a utility pole in Springfield.

The crash happened near 231 Central Street around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Our 22News crew saw firefighters at the accident, using emergency rescue tools. According to the Springfield Fire Department, one person had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital, but they’re expected to recover.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.