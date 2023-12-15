SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is hospitalized after a late-night fire on Quincy Street in Springfield.

The fire started around 11:00 p.m. Thursday at 33 Quincy Street in Springfield. Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News that one person in the house needed to be rescued.

There’s no word yet on the extent of that person’s injuries.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating, and we’ll continue to update you as new information becomes available.