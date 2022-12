SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) The Springfield Fire Department was called to I-291 Westbound Wednesday around 3 p.m. for a single car accident.

The driver was trapped in the car but crews were able to help remove them. The person was taken to the hospital for injuries but is expected to be okay.

Credit: Springfield Fire Department

Credit: Springfield Fire Department

Credit: Springfield Fire Department

Photos shared by the fire department show a white cargo van off the side of the road. One of the rear doors was removed from the vehicle.